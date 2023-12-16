 MC faces criticism for failing to resolve multiple issues : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  MC faces criticism for failing to resolve multiple issues
Polluted water from a Ganda Nullah accumulated in Dhoka Mohalla in July.



Harshraj Singh

Due to the delayed municipal corporation (MC) elections, there is currently no incumbent general house of the MC. The term of the last general house concluded in March this year. Meanwhile, residents from various areas highlighted concerns such as sewage overflow, contaminated water supply, rainwater logging, deteriorated roads, inadequate solid waste management, and more this year. During the monsoon, sewer overflow was observed on Chandigarh Road, Moti Nagar Road, Panj Peer Road, and several other locations, like previous years. Persistent issues, such as uncovered garbage dumps, the presence of stray cattle on roads, incidents of dog bites, and uncontrolled illegal constructions among others remain unresolved. Additionally, the missing street lights in different areas, including Southern Bypass, Focal Point, and Kakka Road, continue to be a persistent problem. In September, the MC took action by filing an FIR against unidentified persons for the theft of LED streetlights on the Southern Bypass. Besides, a round the clock canal-based water supply project is yet to be launched.

Here is a look at some of the highs and lows in 2023.

MC’s Sewerage Treatment Plant at Jamalpur was inaugurated in February. File photos

The Lows

Polluted water enters city

In July, with the swollen Buddha Nullah and Ganda Nullah, polluted sewage had accumulated in Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura, and neighbouring areas for around 10 days. Residents suffered significant damage to their furniture and home appliances due to the polluted floodwater, yet no compensation was provided. Additionally, Buddha Nullah overflowed from multiple points, flooding a slum area on Tajpur Road where the dwellers incurred losses.

Objections against draft ward delimitation

In August, a draft notification for ward delimitation was issued, and a draft map featuring 95 wards was ‘improperly’ displayed from the second floor of the MC’s Zone D office. Thereafter, opposition leaders raised objections, citing numerous flaws in the delimitation process. Some persons have also approached the Punjab & Haryana High Court challenging the ward delimitation process.

Overcharging goes unabated

Despite the AAP Government’s tall claims of weeding out corruption, the MC officials failed to take effective measures to address issues of overcharging and exploitation of visitors in its parking facilities. Instead of taking concrete action, the MC extended the agreement with the contractor. Following an alleged assault on a visitor and his friend for objecting to overcharging outside AC Market, the former filed an FIR regarding the incident.

Commercial disturbances

In various areas like Sarabha Nagar, concerns have been voiced by residents regarding alleged unauthorised commercial activities within residential zones. No decisive action has been taken to address illicit constructions and unauthorised commercial ventures in different areas of the city. The residents have been demanding the government must take the matter seriously.Highs

Incomplete projects

The Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) Rejuvenation project, initiated in December 2020, remains incomplete so far. Additionally, the installation of chain link fencing along Buddha Nullah remains incomplete, with several fencing units falling into the nullah. The installation of waste compactors by the MC at designated locations has not been executed. Furthermore, the construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plant has not been established even this year. Newly constructed wooden badminton courts at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall under the smart city mission also met with controversy after termites caused damages.

The Highs

Jamalpur STP

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the newly constructed 225 MLD sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur, Ludhiana, in February. This facility is said to be the largest STP in the state. This STP is a part of the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation project.

RUB, Pakhowal Road

In August this year, a railway under bridge (RUB) at the Pakhowal Road railway crossing was opened to traffic. This RUB is part of the Pakhowal road ROB/RUBs project, being undertaken as part of the smart city mission with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 131 crore. The ROB construction is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Dog park

In September, the MC inaugurated a dog park in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, asserting it to be the first of its kind in North India. However, an NGO objected to the MC’s proposal to establish a pet cafe in the park, contending the green belt area should not be utilised for commercial purposes.

Pothole patching machines

The MC purchased two mobile pothole patching machines at an expenditure of approximately Rs 3.86 crore, specifically designed for year-round operational efficiency. However, the inauguration of these vehicles by the MC is still pending.

Leisure Valley

The renovated Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar, adjacent to the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office, was opened to the public in June. The anticipated cost of the upgradation of the Leisure Valley project under the smart city mission was approximately Rs 3.19 crore.


