MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 15

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to generate income from those advertisement sites which were surrendered by the existing advertising firm during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tendering process for such vacant sites in the city is said to have remained unsuccessful multiple times, raising questions over MC’s failure to auction them.

During the financial year 2019-20, the civic body aimed at generating Rs 25 crore from advertisements but it is now expecting only Rs 12.10 crore in 2023-24. The private advertising firm surrendered a number of sites during the pandemic and the vacated sites have not been auctioned yet. Lack of transparency also makes it unclear which sites are still under the existing firm and which are not.

Former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal has raised the demand that the corporation must generate more income from advertisements, saying that the city could generate up to Rs 50 crore if the process was transparent.

He said: “MC officials claimed that about 50 per cent of the sites were surrendered by the firm concerned amid the pandemic but these have not been auctioned. I have asked the officials to make the tender conditions easier so that more companies can participate in the bidding process and it can generate more revenue from advertisements.”

“Actually, the existing firm was earlier benefited during the previous Congress regime and later, the AAP government did not take measures to increase income from advertisements in the city,” he said.

Last year, a few AAP MLAs raised questions about low income under the head of advertisements during a House meeting of the MC. One of the MLAs also questioned why 50 per cent relaxation was given to the advertising firm while ignoring the poor during the pandemic. Some councillors had also raised the demand in the past that the civic body must take concrete steps to auction the vacant advertisement sites in the city but to no avail.

MC’s Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said the civic body had floated tenders about five times to auction the vacant advertisement sites but the process remained unsuccessful every time.

Pvt Firm surrendered sites during pandemic

