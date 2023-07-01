MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Repairing the broken down drainage system on the elevated road (that links the Jagraon bridge with areas adjoining Chand Cinema) in Ludhiana appears to be a herculean task for the Municipal Corporation.

Each time it rains, the accumulated rainwater from the elevated road directly falls onto the commuters using the Clock Tower road (the Old GT road), causing great inconvenience to them.

Despite repeated appeals made by shopkeepers in the area, the problem has persisted for over a decade. Also, it seems that the drainage pipes on the elevated road have not been cleaned. The shopkeepers are urging the government to issue a directive to the civic body authorities to promptly address and resolve the issue.

Sarabjit Singh Bunty, a businessman, said he has been witnessing the defunct drainage system for over a decade now. The accumulated rainwater remains on the elevated road for days. Due to the absence of a properly functioning water drainage system, the collected rainwater cascades down from the elevated road, resembling waterfalls at several points, including areas near Dr Kapoor Hospital, the office of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and Mata Rani Chowk, among others.

“Even after rain subsides, the collected water continues to fall from the road for hours. It is the responsibility of the department concerned to rectify the issue without any further delay,” he added.

According to a shopkeeper, the issue has previously been brought to the attention of MC officials, but no substantial action has been taken to address it. Furthermore, when fast moving vehicles pass through the accumulated water, it splashes and falls onto other vehicles and people passing under it, posing a potential risk of accidents.

It is also important to mention that a number of expansion joints on the elevated road have already broken. Last year, the MC had issued a work order to a contractor for the replacement of the broken expansion joints, but the work has not started yet.

MC’s Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain could not be contacted for a comment.