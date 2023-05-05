MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Ludhiana, May 4

Despite the recent Giaspura gas tragedy, untreated industrial effluent continues to be dumped into the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) sewer lines with impunity. On Thursday, MC officials caught Print Vision India, a cloth and textile printing unit located in the Focal Point (Phase 6) area, for allegedly disposing of untreated waste in the MC’s sewer line. The MC officials said the unit was engaged in the illegal activity.

They said soon after the civic body officials saw colourful untreated waste being dumped into the sewer line, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials were asked to visit the spot and collect samples of the untreated waste. Recommendations have been made to the PPCB for taking strict action against the erring unit.”

The civic body officials said the MC team, led by SDO Kamal, also inspected the unit and it was found that no effluent treatment plant (ETP) was installed. Staff were also not able to present any document regarding the consent taken from the PPCB to operate the unit. Proceedings have been initiated to snap the sewer connection of the unit. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said regular drives were being conducted to stop the illegal activity.