MC finds violations at Feroze Gandhi Market parking lots

Ludhiana, April 13

Officials, including Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation (MC) Kulpreet Singh, conducted an inspection of Feroze Gandhi Market’s parking lots on Thursday following an alleged scuffle that took place there the previous day.

During the inspection, the officials also inquired about a bouncer-like man who reportedly assaulted a visitor at the parking lot yesterday. However, parking staff denied having been involved in any scuffle with anyone.

But, MC team found several anomalies, including the absence of parking rate charts/boards and vehicles parked outside the designated parking area, during the inspection. Besides, the parking contractor’s staff were without ID cards and proper uniforms and the civic body team found that the contractor had allowed the installation of street food vends/carts in the lots, which reduced space for parking vehicles.

The MC team confiscated over 12 vends/carts from the site. MC Secretary TS Panchhi was among those present during the inspection. However, the MC has yet to issue a notice to the contractor for violating rules.

According to Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, a notice will be issued to the contractor in the next few days. The inspection was carried out on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, who received complaints about the lot. The parking contract between the MC and the contractor stipulates that parking rate charts/boards must be installed throughout the lots to inform the public about the parking rates and prevent overcharging.

The contractor has been directed to ensure that staff members wear proper uniforms and carry ID cards and comply with all contract conditions. The Joint Commissioner said a report on the inspection would be submitted to civic body Commissioner for further action.

