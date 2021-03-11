MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The Municipal Corporation has caught two persons for ‘illegally’ charging parking fees from visitors on the road portion near MBD Mall on Ferozepur Road here.

MC’s Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the civic body had not authorised the duo to charge any fees from visitors for parking their vehicles on the road portion. A penalty of Rs 15,000 on each person has been imposed for illegally charging the parking fees from the visitors, he said.

Earlier, a complaint was made to the MC that they were allegedly charging up to Rs 100.

Sekhon said the duo had two plots where they run private parking lots. However, they had also started charging fees from those parking their vehicles on road portions, outside their plots in an illegal manner. Hence, action has been taken against them.