MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

Spreading the message of reducing, reusing and recycling (RRR) waste, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and a private firm have beautified an area along the BRS Nagar canal bridge by using old/obsolete tyres.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi inaugurated the project here on Monday and appreciated the work done to beautify it by reusing waste/used tyres.

Under the project, the used/waste tyres have been converted into planters.

Further, the tyres have also been used to beautify a boundary wall.