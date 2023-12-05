MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Ludhiana, December 4
Spreading the message of reducing, reusing and recycling (RRR) waste, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and a private firm have beautified an area along the BRS Nagar canal bridge by using old/obsolete tyres.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi inaugurated the project here on Monday and appreciated the work done to beautify it by reusing waste/used tyres.
Under the project, the used/waste tyres have been converted into planters.
Further, the tyres have also been used to beautify a boundary wall.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today