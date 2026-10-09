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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC General House meeting on Oct 10

Ludhiana MC General House meeting on Oct 10

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Councillor Gaurav Bhatti has raised objections to the proposed Rs 81.54 crore mechanical sweeping tender. File
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The General House meeting of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation is scheduled to be held on October 10 and all eyes will be on the project for mechanical sweeping and washing of roads.

In the run-up to the meeting, councillor Gaurav Bhatti of Ward 26, who is also a member of the Finance & Contracts Committee (F&CC), has raised objections to the proposed Rs 81.54 crore mechanical sweeping tender.

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In a detailed appeal circulated among councillors, Bhatti urged that the matter be viewed not through the lens of party politics but as a question of public accountability and financial prudence.

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He said: “The agenda directly concerns the money of Ludhiana’s 95 wards and, therefore, requires thorough scrutiny before any decision is taken.”

Stressing transparency and legality, Bhatti called for a full technical, financial and legal examination of the proposal, including clarity on its actual public utility, the basis of cost estimates, technical specifications, past experiences of similar projects and whether due tendering procedures were followed.

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He also questioned the overall financial burden the project would impose on the corporation and whether more cost-effective alternatives exist.

The issue is expected to dominate discussions in the House meeting on October 10, where councillors across party lines will deliberate on whether to reject or reconsider the controversial tender in the interest of city’s finances and residents.

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