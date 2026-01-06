MC gets 90 handcarts for garbage collection

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Deputy Mayor Prince Johar on Monday flagged off new handcarts employed for door-to-door garbage collection, from the indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road, officials said.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has purchased 800 handcarts at an approximate cost of Rs 1.3 crore, 90 of which have been delivered. The delivery of the remaining carts is expected in coming days. The officials said this comes as a major boost to the garbage collection infrastructure already in place.

Councillors Aman Bagga, Tanvir Dhaliwal and Surinder Kalyan, among others, were among those in attendance when the carts were flagged off.

Mayor Kaur said this is one of the many initiatives taken by the civic body to improve solid waste management in the city. These handcarts will be distributed equally among 95 wards of the city in the coming days, she said.