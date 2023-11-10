MC has no facility to process accumulating waste

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 9

The volume of solid waste at the MC’s landfill site near Kakka village continues to grow, even a year after the first phase of the project for bioremediation of legacy waste was initiated. Reason? There is no facility to process newly-generated waste.

The municipal corporation claims that, over the last 12 months, it has conducted bioremediation of 2.06 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at this site, also called Jamalpur dumpsite, which spans around 51 acres. However, the MC has failed to ensure that newly-generated garbage is processed regularly, resulting in the accumulation of around 4 lakh metric tonnes of additional waste at the dumpsite in the last 12 months.

The city generates approximately 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage daily and the mountains of both legacy and newly-generated waste persistently contribute to pollution and create trouble for the residents of the nearby areas.

Kapil Arora, a Public Action Committee member, said, “While MC performed bioremediation on 2 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste during the previous year, it overlooked the accumulation of 4 lakh metric tonnes of newly generated waste during the same timeframe. This suggests that the waste at the landfill site is on the rise due to the civic body’s inability to ensure daily processing of new waste. The people have been left to face the consequences due to MC’s negligence.”

When this correspondent visited the dumpsite, children of rag-pickers were seen passing through accumulated leachate from the solid waste. A rag-picker labouring at the dumpsite site said that she has observed that the volume of waste at the site is greater than ever before.

This dumpsite has been polluting the soil and groundwater for years. In 2021, an NGT panel directed the authorities to seize all water pumps within 2 km of the dumpsite as groundwater in the area had been polluted. It also mandated the establishment of arrangements to supply clean water to residents. Notably, fires at the dumpsite are also common during summer, leading to heightened air pollution.

In April 2022, a tragic incident occurred when a fire in a makeshift hut located near this dumpsite claimed the lives of seven members of a family that used to earn a livelihood from rag-picking. The exact reason behind the tragedy remains unknown. During a hearing related to the hut fire incident, the NGT on July 25, 2022, ordered the MC to deposit Rs 100 crores with the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, as interim compensation and penalty.

In response to the MC’s failure to adhere to solid waste management regulations and other environmental norms, the NGT had pulled up the MC. In its report, the monitoring panel of the NGT had pointed out that about 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the dumpsite.

Thereafter, the MC finalised a plan for bioremediation of nearly 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The first phase of the MC’s project for bioremediation of five lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste was launched on November 8, 2022. It was estimated to cost Rs 27.17 crore. At the time, it was announced that the second phase for the bioremediation of 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of remaining legacy waste would be launched “soon”. However, the second phase has still not been started. An MC official said the technical bids received for this second phase will be evaluated soon.

Residents of Kakka village have long been demanding the removal of waste from the dumpsite. Rajiv Kumar of Mahatma Enclave said, “We endure the foul odour emanating from the dumpsite. The situation worsens when the garbage catches fire, causing further breathing difficulties due to the toxic fumes.”

MC’s Joint Commissioner, Ankur Mahindroo said that bioremediation of around 2.06 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been done so far. He said that bioremediation work at the landfill site was halted during the rainy season and resumed later. He added MC is considering which technology could be adopted to process the waste being generated on a daily basis.