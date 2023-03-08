MC holds camp for self-help groups

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

For empowering women on the eve of International Women’s Day, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a camp under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) for helping the self-help groups (SHG), consisting of women from the weaker section of the society, to avail financial assistance.

The camp was organised in association with Bank of Maharashtra at MC Zone A office wherein MC staffers apprised and helped the SHGs, formed under NULM, in completing the required documentation for availing loans under the mission.

City mission managers of NULM Jaspreet Kaur and Rajinder Kaur said, “Under the mission, the government initially gives one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the group. If the group members work consistently and complete the formalities, they become eligible for availing individual loan of Rs 2 lakh and group loan up to Rs 10 lakh.”

MC’s Joint Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary said that for ensuring their sustainable growth, the civic body also helps the SHGs in advertising their products by organising exhibitions etc. Commemorating International Women’s Day, the MC is also organising an exhibition on March 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday) in Rose Garden wherein the SHGs will display and sell their products.