MC holds session on solid waste mgmt techniques

Ludhiana, March 28
The Municipal Corporation today organised an awareness session to educate youth about solid waste management techniques at the National Skill Training Institution (NSTI) on Gill Road.
The event was organised in association with Reap Foundation as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and was a ‘plastic-free’ event. NSTI Joint Director Subhash Chander and Deputy Director Dr Parminder participated in the event and encouraged attendees to support the authorities in the proper management of solid waste.
MC Medical Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra and Senior Assistant Engineer Harpal Aujla also attended the event.
The participants were urged to adopt waste segregation practices in their homes and to spread the word on them in their neighbourhoods.
