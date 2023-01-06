MC honours 10 'Swachhta Champions'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

In recognition of efforts to spread the message of ‘swachhta’ and to encourage residents to support the authorities in comprehensive solid waste management, the Municipal Corporation (MC) felicitated 10 ‘Swachhta Champions’ during an event organised at the MC Zone D office on Thursday.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon handed over certificates to the ‘champions’. The ‘Swachhta Champions’ have been involved in spreading awareness about home composting, source segregation of dry and wet waste at homes, reusing waste plastic and other materials etc.