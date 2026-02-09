MC House to discuss proposal to implement solid waste management project on Feb 9

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to take a significant step towards strengthening the city’s waste management system, as the proposal to implement an integrated solid waste management project, which has got approval from the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) recently, will be taken up in the General House meeting at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here on Monday.

Despite strong opposition, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has moved forward with giving contracts for door-to-door waste collection. The proposal was passed in the recent F&CC meeting.

The corporation has issued work orders to provide 800 carts across 95 wards. The entire collection and transportation process, including manpower and machinery, will be managed by a private company.

During the last General House meeting in December, sanitation workers engaged with the Municipal Corporation had staged a dharna at the venue, demanding regularisation of jobs. The employees had raised slogans, burnt an effigy of Minister Ravjot Singh and pressed for long-pending job security. The agitating workers had said they would not let a private company lift garbage and take away their jobs. They said they had been doing the work for years.

Tara Chand, who has been lifting garbage in Ludhiana for over two decades, said: “I’ve been doing the work for 20 years. I know every street, every household. Now, they say a private company will take over. What will I do? I’m not trained for anything else. I’ve built my life around this job.”

Shyama, who has been lifting garbage for 15 years, expressed anguish and said this work was her lifeline. “My husband passed away five years ago and this is the only income I have. If they take it away, how will I survive,” she questioned.

In addition, the most significant step is the launch of a Rs 1,144-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management project under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The private company will invest entirely, with no financial burden on the corporation. A processing plant will be set up at the Tajpur Road dump site, where waste will be converted into electricity.

The company will handle collection, transportation, processing and disposal of waste. Ten new secondary dump points with 30 static compactors will be established to streamline operations.

While the new company has been given the responsibility for 500 tonnes of waste daily for eight years, there is no clarity about the remaining 700 tonnes currently managed by two other firms. Their contracts expired in 2028 and the corporation is yet to have a clear road map for handling this additional waste, raising fears of a future crisis.