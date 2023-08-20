MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Ludhiana, August 19
Following a complaint filed by the Council of Engineers against the burning of organic waste outside the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront, Phase II, (on Ishmeet Singh road), the Municipal Corporation (MC) has imposed a challan of Rs 25,000 on the contractor responsible for maintaining the green belt.
The complainant alleged that workers deployed by the contractor, who is handling the green belt project, were burning organic waste outside the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront Phase II site.
An MC official said the challan had been issued after the civic body had received a complaint and the staff of the contractor was caught burning waste at the site. The challan had been issued for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said field staff had been told to keep a vigil and issue challans to violators who were caught burning garbage/organic waste, adding that it was a serious issue as the burning of waste results in air pollution and the NGT had also taken a strict note of the same in the past.
