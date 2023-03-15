MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has taken suo motu cognisance of garbage burning incidents reported in leisure valleys situated in BRS Nagar (opposite to DAV School) and Sarabha Nagar (adjoining the MC’s Zone D office).

MC wakes up after Project Director gets plaint Earlier on Tuesday, the Council of Engineers, an NGO, had sent a complaint to the Project Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) & Solid Waste Management, PMIDC, against the burning of waste at leisure valleys in BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar. The complainant alleged that organic waste was burnt for the fourth time by violators at the BRS Nagar leisure valley on Tuesday as the authorities had failed to take any action on time.

MC officials said two separate challans of Rs 5,000 each have been issued against the offenders for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules- 2016.

“For the leisure valley in Sarabha Nagar, the challan has been issued against the firm’s contractor which is working to renovate the green belt. It was found that contractor’s staff had put the waste afire. The challan for burning waste at BRS Nagar has been issued against the Ludhiana Improvement Trust Superintending Engineer (SE),” the officials said.

MC officials said the leisure valley in BRS Nagar falls under the jurisdiction of the LIT, due to which the challan had been issued in name of the SE, LIT.

“The contractor and LIT authorities have been directed to ensure that a staff member remains deputed at the respective sites so that no such incident is reported in the future. A letter in this regard has been issued to the LIT authorities,” they added.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said strict directions had been issued to officials for issuing hefty challans against violators.

On the other hand, LIT’s SE Satbhushan Sachdeva said: “LIT had developed the leisure valley at BRS Nagar but it has already been handed over to the MC. If waste is burned there, the MC is responsible to look into the matter.”