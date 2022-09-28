Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 27

By adding plastic waste in bitumen material, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to construct a first-of-its kind road in Ward 94 of the city in the coming days.

Rs 43.3-lakh project The road in Ward No 94 has to be built within four months from the date of issuance of the work order and the project cost is around Rs 43.30 lakh.

The work order has been issued to the contractor to construct Main Tower Lane Road in Ward number 94.

Councillor from Ward 94, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, had raised demands many times in the past before the MC House and with officials to get a road constructed by using plastic waste in the ward. His demand was accepted by the House.

He said he had also written a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, GOI, requesting to promote the use of plastic waste in road construction.

The councillor said the method would also reduce road construction costs. It would solve the problem of plastic pollution. Around 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage was generated in Ludhiana on a daily basis and of the same, around 30 per cent waste is plastic.

“If the plastic waste is used for making roads, it will become a boon for the ecosystem. The MC should set up its plastic waste collection plant so that the refuse can be used for road construction works”, Gopi said.

MC Superintending Engineer, Teerath Bansal said 6 per cent of plastic waste and 94 per cent of bitumen material would be used for laying the top layer of the road. By adding plastic waste in bitumen for construction, they were expecting better road quality.

If such roads were constructed in the future, a lot of plastic waste would be consumed, the official said.