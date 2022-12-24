MC Joint Commissioner inspects night shelter arrangements in city

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 23

With bone-chilling weather conditions forcing residents to remain inside their houses and the Municipal Corporation (MC) opening night shelters around three weeks ago, MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh conducted a surprise inspection to check arrangements made for the homeless at night shelter facilities last night.

He also inspected city buses deployed to ferry the homeless from different points of the city to the night shelters, situated at three locations in the city where food was also being provided through ‘Langar sewa’ by a local gurdwara.

Three night shelters — at Haibowal Dairy Complex, near Vishwakarma Chowk and Moti Nagar (near Cheema chowk), were operational in the city.

Kulpreet said around 10 staffers of the corporation were deployed for the entire process of ferrying the homeless to the night shelters through city buses. Proper security arrangements had also been made at the shelter facilities so that no untoward incident took place.

He said though the facilities were found in place, the staff had been directed to ensure cleanliness at the shelters.

During the visit to the shelter facility in Moti Nagar, MC Joint Commissioner also interacted with the homeless people regarding any issue being faced at the shelter. He said blankets were provided to the homeless at the shelters.

He said NGOs and industrial organisations had also been stepping forward to support the homeless and 100 blankets were recently donated by the Vardhman group at the night shelters.