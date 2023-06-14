MC launches cleanliness drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Working under ‘Mera Shehar, Mera Maan campaign’, the Municipal Corporation (MC) launched a cleanliness drive in the city with focus on cleaning road gullies ahead of monsoon season. Officials said drives were organised in Ward No. 2, 63, 65, 67, 51, 77, 65, 53, 27, 71 among other areas. The officials said all wards of the city would be covered under the drive in the coming days. Door-to-door awareness drives were also organised in different wards of the city to spread awareness among the residents regarding segregation of wet and dry waste, home composting etc. MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the zonal commissioners have been directed to make field visits and monitor the situation at the ground level.

Dr Aggarwal stated that the zonal commissioners have also been directed to ensure regular lifting of garbage from secondary dump sites. Also they have been directed to check the attendance of sweepers.