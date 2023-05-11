MC launches contest for designing water management company logo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

The Municipal Corporation has launched a competition for residents to design a logo for the Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited. The competition was opened by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, in the presence of officials from the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The new company will be responsible for improving the water supply infrastructure in the city under a 24x7 canal-based water supply project funded by the WB and AIIB.

An official said entries for the logo design competition can be submitted at [email protected] along with contact details by May 31.

The logo design should emphasise the importance of water conservation. It may also incorporate the various functions of the company, such as surface and canal water supply projects, wastewater treatment and water and sewer line maintenance. Additionally, the logo may feature prominent water bodies in Ludhiana, like the Sidhwan Canal. More information can be collected from the civic body’s website, mcludhiana.gov.in.

Residents can also submit a shorter version for the name of the company along with the logo. The winning entry will become the company logo and the top 50 shortlisted entries will receive a certificate of appreciation from the MC.