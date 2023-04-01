MC launches 'Swachhta Mashaal Marches' to promote cleanliness

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

The Municipal Corporation on Friday launched ‘Swachhta Mashaal Marches’ in various parts of the city to promote cleanliness.

North MLA Madan Lal Bagga flagged off the march in Salem Tabri area, while Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and West MLA Gurpreet Gogi flagged off the marches on Gill road and Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, respectively.