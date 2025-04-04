MC lifts garbage from college road in Doraha

After the issue of garbage dumping on the college road in Doraha was persistently highlighted in these columns, the municipal council, with the assistance of the market committee, not only cleaned the place up but also installed a board, warning residents against disposing of waste at the spot.

Doraha Municipal Committee executive officer Harnarinder Singh shared that the secondary dumping spot on the college road was an eyesore for all. “The place has not only been cleaned by the council, but a sanitary employee has been stationed there permanently to check dumping. Apart from this, a board has been placed by the market committee, warning residents against throwing garbage there. The board says that defaulters shall attract a hefty fine of Rs 5,000,” the EO added.

Students, bank employees, other workers, passers-by and residents were a harried lot due to the inaction of the authorities concerned in the matter. People said their day used to begin with filth and dirt but the council gave two hoots to this pathetic state of affairs, despite multiple requests for intervention. Garbage was lifted from the spot, only to be dumped there again.

Advertisement

Residents said MC employees lifted the garbage as per their convenience. Moreover, nobody bothered to lift it on Sundays, while the town reeled under the obnoxious smell of garbage and the mess created by stray animals.

Sakshi, a student rued, “The situation was so pitiable that when produce arrived at the grain market, where the secondary dump persists, wheat sacks were placed right next to the filth. This visual can paint the picture of the height of the authorities negligence towards the town’s people. One could not pass through the area without feeling nauseated. All sorts of animals also could be spotted having a field day at the spot, where consumable commodities were stored, alongside filth and waste.”

Advertisement

“Better late than never! Thank God that the council has taken steps to clean the area. I hope the strictness on the part of the authorities continues and the defaulters are taken to task,” said a resident.