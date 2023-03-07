MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Sonu, nambardar, posted at Zone D, Municipal Corporation (MC), on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000.

Stating this here today, a spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said the MC employee had been arrested on the basis of an online complaint lodged by a Class IV employee, Bobby, a resident of Maha Singh Nagar, Daba, here, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline.

He said the complainant had alleged in the online complaint that the suspect had demanded Rs 2,000 per month i.e. Rs 10,000 as bribe out of his salary of five months, amounting to Rs 70,000, by threatening to show him absent from duty. The complainant further alleged that the suspect had already taken Rs 1,000 as bribe and was demanding the remaining money.

During the investigation of the complaint by the Vigilance, it was found that the suspect had received a bribe of Rs 1,000 from the complainant on the basis of which a case had been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana Range, and further proceedings had been initiated in this regard. He would be produced in a Ludhiana court tomorrow.