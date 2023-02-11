 MC nod to issue property ID cards, NOCs for plots : The Tribune India

MC nod to issue property ID cards, NOCs for plots

House also approved resolution to allow upper age limit relaxation for regularising jobs of sanitation workers

AAP MLAs and employees celebrate outside MC office after the House approved resolution regarding regularisation of jobs of contractual staff in Ludhiana on Friday. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 10

Amid minor arguments over a few issues, the Municipal Corporation’s General House has given nod to resolutions for the issuance of property ID cards for all properties in the city and no-objection certificates (NOC) for plots through the civic body’s Suwidha Kendras and starting of the tow-away system against wrong parking of vehicles among others during its meeting held at the MC’s Zone A office here on Friday.

The MC House also approved main agenda items that included a proposal allowing upper age limit relaxation for regularisation of jobs of safai sewaks and sewer men and another proposal for collection of EDCs from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for connecting sewer lines of various colonies on Pakhowal Road and Dugri Road with the corporation’s sewerage system.

The meeting, headed by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, commenced around 11:10 am. Around 60 councillors and five MLAs attended the meeting, which lasted for around one hour.

Questions raised over proposal to sell defunct city buses

After a number of councillors opposed a proposal regarding auction of MC’s properties (which can be sold), it was not approved and marked pending. The House members also raised questions over a proposal to sell 37 defunct buses of Ludhiana City Bus Service Limited. Thereafter, an inquiry was marked into the matter related to the city buses.

Raising objection over a proposal to use an area under NHAI’s Elevated Road (on Ferozepur Road) for parking of vehicles, councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty said if parking of vehicles was allowed there, such a move would be an open invitation to mishaps. After objection was raised, the MC House decided to form a committee to look into the matter. However, it was not clarified who recommended the proposal for the House agenda.

To make a citizen-friendly system, the MC House approved a resolution to introduce ‘property ID cards’ to all properties across the city. According to officials, advantages of such cards with unique identification (UID) numbers include property details and ease of payment of taxes and fees. Residents would be able to get the cards downloaded from the MC website or get these issued through Suwidha Kendras.

The MC Commissioner said as per the resolution approved in the House regarding issuance of NOC against plots, a junior draftsman would be deployed in the Suwidha Kendras, who would accept applications from residents and submit the same on the e-naksha portal after conducting a site inspection.

At present, the residents have to submit the applications through affiliated architects/professionals, who charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 for submitting the same. Now, the residents would be able to submit the applications in the Suwidha kendras and would have to pay only Rs 2,500 as facilitation /administrative charges. The service would be started soon, she added.

According to the MC, a decision to introduce a tow-away system against wrongly parked vehicles has been taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on city roads. A service provider will be hired by the civic body for towing away the vehicles and the amount of penalty recovered from violators would be shared by the service provider and the corporation as approved by the House.

Notably, Congress councillor Mamta Ashu had walked out of the MC’s House meeting as she claimed that the supplementary agenda was provided to the councillors last evening while the main agenda was sent three-four days ago.

Employees celebrate decision After the MC House approved a resolution to allow the upper age limit relaxation for the regularisation of jobs of the contractual sewermen and safai sewaks, the employees welcomed the move and celebrated the decision outside the Zone A office today. Earlier, the jobs of 3,542 safai sewaks and sewer men were earlier. But around 800 employees who had crossed the upper age limit for regularisation, which was 37 years for the general category and 42 years for the SC category, were yet to be regularised. Now, the resolution approved by the MC House would be sent to the Department of Local Government for required approval.

