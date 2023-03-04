MC offices to remain open on gazetted holidays

Ludhiana, March 3
The Municipal Corporation has announced that its offices, including suvidha kendras, single window and sub-zonal offices, would remain open on all Saturdays, Sundays and other gazetted holidays in the second half of the month to enable city residents make payment of their property tax and other local taxes.
