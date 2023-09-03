MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

The Police Division 1 yesterday registered a case against the sewer supervisor of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on the charges of committing a fraud of Rs 79.48 lakh. He transferred the amount meant for salaries of MC employees in four unknown bank accounts.

The case of fraud and forgery was registered on the complaint of MC Joint Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary.

The complainant had filed a complaint against the sewer supervisor with the police and after conducting a probe, they registered a case on Friday.

The complaint stated that the suspect had transferred such a huge amount in bank accounts of unidentified persons who were not employees of the MC.

ASI Lakhbir Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched.