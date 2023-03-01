MC officials told to expedite recovery drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the building branch officials to expedite recovery of dues from defaulters. The directions were issued by the Commissioner during a review meeting with officials of building branch at MC Zone D office on Tuesday.

Aggarwal stated that the annual recovery budget of the building branch was around 62 crore and the branch had already recovered around Rs 50 crore as composition fee/CLU charges/regularisation fee, etc. The officials have been directed to act against those building owners who have failed to submit the compounding fee, change of land use (CLU) charges etc. She also recommended FIRs against the colonisers who failed to submit the regularisation fees with the department.