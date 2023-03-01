MC officials told to expedite recovery drive

Ludhiana, February 28
MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the building branch officials to expedite recovery of dues from defaulters. The directions were issued by the Commissioner during a review meeting with officials of building branch at MC Zone D office on Tuesday.
Aggarwal stated that the annual recovery budget of the building branch was around 62 crore and the branch had already recovered around Rs 50 crore as composition fee/CLU charges/regularisation fee, etc. The officials have been directed to act against those building owners who have failed to submit the compounding fee, change of land use (CLU) charges etc. She also recommended FIRs against the colonisers who failed to submit the regularisation fees with the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...