MC organises 'Lok Kalyan Mela' for city street vendors

Continuing with the work for the welfare of street vendors and promoting government schemes, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, organised a 'Lok Kalyan Mela' under the 'PM SVANidhi scheme' at the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from street vendors across the city. Various arrangements were made to spread awareness and easy access to important government schemes and services, including new loan applications, digitisation and socio-profiling and applying for credit cards.

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The mela was organised under the guidance of Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar. MC Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, CMM Shilpa, CMM Ketan among other officials participated in it. The event served as a platform for direct interaction between Municipal Corporation officials and street vendors.

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While stating that the civic body has been organising 'Lok Kalyan Melas' to benefit the street vendors under the government schemes, the Assistant Commissioner highlighted the civic body's continuous commitment to ensure transparent governance and digital empowerment.