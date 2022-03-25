Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

With struggling to meet the budget income target for the current financial year 2021-22, the Municipal Corporation is expecting to generate around Rs 1,034 crore during the upcoming financial year 2022-23. The estimated budget for the new financial year is likely to be presented before the MC House on March 28.

According to information, the civic body is planning to generate Rs 130 crore from property tax during the next financial year 2022-23. The advertisement budget income was Rs 4 crore during 2021-22 but the MC is expecting to generate around 10 crore by end of this financial year. It is expecting to generate Rs 22.50 crore from advertisements in 2022-23.

The civic body is planning to fix the income target of Rs 47 crore from the building composition fee. The civic body is expecting to generate Rs 10 crore as a tehbazari fee in the next financial year. The officials are planning to generate Rs 100 crore income from the O&M branch.

The MC can sell the properties worth Rs 26.50 crore, while it is expecting to generate income of Rs 550 crore from the GST during 2022-23.

Sources said the civic body is planning to spend Rs 100 crore on road works in next financial year.