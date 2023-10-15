MC, police hold meeting with market assns to check traffic jams

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

To reduce traffic jams and stop encroachments during the festival season, especially in the old city areas, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Police Department and public representatives conducted a meeting with old city market associations in Chaura Bazaar on Saturday.

During the meeting, members of market associations were urged to stop the shopkeepers in their respective markets from encroaching upon the road portions as this leads to traffic jams. Members of around 30 old city market associations, including the Chaura Bazaar Market Association, Akalgarh Market Association, Karimpura Bazaar Market Association, Gandhi Nagar Market Association, Field Ganj Market Associations, etc. participated in the meeting and gave a positive response to the initiative taken by the MC and the Police Department during the festival season.

An MC official said the initiative to hold meetings with market associations had been taken on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi. The official said stopping encroachments in the market area will also benefit the shopkeepers. Encroachments lead to traffic jams and affect the customer footfall in the market. Also encroachments hit the movement of fire brigade and other emergency services.