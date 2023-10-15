 MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

40 wards reserved for women, 7 each for SC, SC women, 2 for BC; 39 kept open for gen category

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

The state government recently announced the elections to the five MCs in the state, including Ludhiana, between Nov 1 and 15.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 14

Finally, the state government has notified the delimitation of wards for the Municipal Corporation (MC) in Ludhiana.

With the total number of wards retained at 95, as many as 56 wards have been reserved for different categories for the ensuing civic polls, the government has declared.

A formal notification to this effect has been issued by the Local Government Secretary, Ajoy Sharma.

The development assumes significance as the state government had recently announced the elections to the five MCs in the state, including Ludhiana, between November 1 and 15.

The five-year term of the MC House in Ludhiana had expired in February this year, following which it has been under the administrator’s rule.

As many as 56 wards have been reserved for scheduled castes (SC), women, SC women and backward classes (BC).

While the maximum of 40 wards have been reserved for the women, seven wards each have been reserved for the SC and SC women, and two wards have been reserved for the BC.

The rest of the 39 wards that have been kept open for the general category candidates included ward number 3, 4, 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 48, 50, 54, 56, 58, 6, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 74, 76, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92 and 94.

With this, the political activity for the MC elections has also begun.

Reserved & general wards

General (39): 3, 4, 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 48, 50, 54, 56, 58, 6, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 74, 76, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, and 94.

Women (40): 1, 2, 7, 9, 11, 13, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 49, 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 61, 63, 65, 67, 69, 71, 73, 75, 77, 79, 81, 83, 85, 91, and 93.

SC (7): 6, 8, 12, 30, 32, 52 and 72.

SC women (7): 15, 17, 33, 47, 87, 89, and 95.

BC (2): 5 and 78.

Congress ruled last House

The Congress had ruled the previous MC House, after winning 62 of the total 95 seats, in February 2018. The SAD-BJP combine (now separated) was the main Opposition with 21 seats. While the SAD had won 11 of the 48 seats it had contested, the BJP had got 10 of the 47 seats it had fought. The LIP, which had forged an alliance with AAP for the MC polls, had won only eight seats, of which the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had won seven while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had got just one councillor. The Independents had won the rest of the four seats.

AAP has 13 MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had scripted history by winning a record 13 of the total 14 Assembly constituencies in a tsunami that swept Ludhiana district in the 2022 General Elections.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was able to retain the Dakha seat, the Congress, the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) were completely decimated by failing to even open their account in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

The AAP had won Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Raikot and Jagraon Vidhan Sabha segments.

Both cabinet ministers from the district, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, accounting for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana West and Gurkirat Singh Kotli in Khanna were among the stalwarts who had lost the elections.

The LIP had also suffered a major blow with both its two-time MLA brothers – founder Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balvinder Singh Bains – even losing their security deposits in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South.

The BJP, which fought the Assembly elections separately for the first time after parting ways with the SAD over contentious farm laws, had drawn a blank for the second consecutive time after 2017.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2
Punjab

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

4
World Cup 2023

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

5
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

6
World Cup 2023

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens 'roast' Pakistan after India's seven-wicket win

7
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

8
Punjab

Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of 2 J-K residents

9
India EXPLAINER

Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

10
World Cup 2023

India bowl out Pakistan for 191 in marquee World Cup clash

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4L have fled north Gaza

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

Digging causes gas leak, fire wing seeks FIR against firm

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Delhi sets ball rolling for conjugal rights to prisoners

PMLA case: Delhi High Court upholds ED custody of Chinese national

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

Man murdered over old enmity

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Open dumping of waste, rise in snatching cases major concerns

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award