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Home / Ludhiana / MC polling takes place across Ludhiana, 64.82 per cent voting

MC polling takes place across Ludhiana, 64.82 per cent voting

Polling started at slow pace in the morning, long queues started welcoming volunteers around noon

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Shivani Bhakoo
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:17 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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The elderly being assisted by the kin to exercise her right to franchise at one of the polling booths in Doraha.
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The total turnout of voters during the municipal council (MC) elections remained 64.82 per cent and with that the fate of total 452 candidates from all the political parties was sealed today during the MC elections that took place at six places in Ludhiana - Doraha, Payal, Samrala, Khanna, Jagraon and Raikot.

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In Payal, there was maximum turnout of voters with 80.10 per cent whereas in Khanna, it was minimum at 61.91 per cent. Apart from that in Doraha-69.43 per cent, Jagraon 63.67 per cent, Raikot 70.14 per cent and Samrala 68.06 per cent polling was reported.

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Meanwhile, the polling for municipal councils passed off, with stray incidents of mild violence and confrontation at sensitive and hypersensitive wards of Jagraon and Raikot.

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In Jagraon area, leaders supporting their respective candidates objected the entry of AAM Aadmi Party legislator Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and heated arguments were exchanged between the sitting AAP MLA and workers and supporters from other parties. The police remained on toes handling confrontation among activists of AAP and rival parties. The persons dared MLA to show her “muscle power” during voting.

Voters including elderly persons, differently abled and patients braved the scorching heat to reach polling booths and exercise their right to vote.

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Polling started at slow pace in the morning predominantly preoccupied schedule of women in household chores and men for opening shops.  However long queues started welcoming volunteers around noon.

Situation turned ugly at Government Senior Secondary School Jagraon when organiser reporter of a private channel Sukhwinder Singh confronted with Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke over the issue of her authorisation to enter the polling station.

Singh alleged that AAP activists had attacked him too. Polling was conducted from 8 am to 5 pm at 257 polling stations set up across 108 wards.

Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth, peaceful polling in all municipal councils, still few untoward incidents were reported.

Adequate security personnel were deployed in and around the polling stations and sensitive locations to maintain law and order during the electoral process.

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