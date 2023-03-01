MC, PotHole Raja may collaborate to improve road infra

Ludhiana, February 28
To improve road infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is contemplating collaboration with PotHole Raja, a social venture working to improve road infrastructure in various cities of the country, officials said.
Recently, a delegation from Pothole Raja, led by its director Sourabh Kumar, met MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and discussed projects that could be taken up in the city to improve road infrastructure and to make roads safe.
The MC officials said the MC was also contemplating signing an MoU with PotHole Raja, wherein experts would conduct studies to upgrade the road infrastructure and enhance road safety in the city.
