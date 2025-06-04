DT
Home / Ludhiana / MC pushes for FIRs against 20 dairy owners

MC pushes for FIRs against 20 dairy owners

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Municipal Corporation Ludhiana - File photo
Acting strict against adamant violators, the municipal corporation (MC) has recommended FIRs against 20 dairy owners at the Tajpur road dairy complex over illegal dumping of dairy waste into Buddha Nullah.

Working on the directions of MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh, the recommendations for lodging FIRs have been sent to station house officers (SHOs) of Division No. 7 and Tibba police stations. The civic body has sought FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Northern India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873.

In the recommendations sent to the Police Department, it had been stated that warnings had been issued to the dairy owners in the past and the civic body had also snapped their sewer connections. But they have been getting the sewer connections attached illegally. As they have been dumping the dairy waste into the nullah illegally, it has been adding to the pollution of the latter and subsequently that of the Sutlej, which is a drinking water source for many in Malwa region of the state and in Rajasthan.

Recently, civic body teams led by Executive Engineer Parshotam Singh and SDO Amritpal Singh conducted a survey in the area. The owners of 20 dairy owners were caught dumping dairy waste into the Buddha Nullah, following which FIRs had now been recommended against the violators.

Civic body officials appealed to the dairy owners to stop dumping dairy waste to avoid strict legal action. The teams have been monitoring the situation at ground level on a regular basis.

