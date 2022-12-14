MC razes Illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal colony and illegal constructions in four areas that fall under its Zone A.

ATP Mohan Singh said an unauthorised colony on the Kailash Nagar road was demolished today. Illegal constructions in Amantran colony and Jaspal colony, illegal shops in Sanyas Nagar, and an illegal portion of the hosiery complex, near Gehlewal, were demolished.