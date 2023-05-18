MC razes illegal fish markets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: MC teams razed two illegal fish markets near Eastman chowk on Wednesday evening. Officials said staff from the Tehbazaari and Health branches conducted the drive and over a dozen vends/kiosks were razed in the markets. They added that that the vendors were illegally selling banned Magur fish. Over 70 kg of fish was destroyed on the spot. Challans were also issued against five vendors for using banned plastic carry bags. TNS

Fire breaks out at two shops

Ludhiana: Fire broke out at two shops at Field Ganj on Wednesday night. Both the shops were belonged to the same owner. The owner had closed his shops at 8.30 pm. Fifteen minutes after he reached his home, he received a call from a shopkeeper who told him about the fire. The Fire Bridge had already been informed and in fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. When the owner reached the area, both the shops had already gutted and stocks worth lakhs of rupees had reduced to the ashes. A short circuit was said to be the cause of fire. At the time of filing this report, firemen were still trying to douse the flames. TNS

77 teachers appointed

Ludhiana: District Education Officer Baldev Singh said appointment letters were issued to 77 newly appointed teachers during a recruitment process of the state government. He said the new teachers they have been appointed at teacher-deficient schools.