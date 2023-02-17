MC razes portions of commercial buildings

Ludhiana, February 16
The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished illegal portions of four commercial buildings being constructed in areas falling under Zone D of the corporation on Thursday, officials said.
“Three buildings were situated in Model Town extension and one in Model Town Gol market. Action was taken against the buildings as portions of these were being constructed in violation of the building bylaws. Illegal portions of the buildings have been razed,” said an official.
Superintending Engineer (SE)-cum-Municipal Town Planner (MTP) Sanjay Kanwar said during routine field inspections, it was found that the portions of the buildings were being constructed illegally. Thereafter, the illegal portions were razed on Thursday.
He said the residents were urged to get building plans approved from the civic body and construct buildings as per the norms, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.
