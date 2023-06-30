MC removes 12 encroachments

Ludhiana, June 29
The MC conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the bus stand road on Thursday. Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said staff of the MC’s tehbazaari wing removed 12 encroachments from both sides of the road. The encroachments were in the form of vends, roadside eateries, etc.
