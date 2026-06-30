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Home / Ludhiana / MC restores key road stretches after pipeline installation for water project

MC restores key road stretches after pipeline installation for water project

Civic body says phased restoration work will ease commuter inconvenience while securing water needs

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:14 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The caved-in portion of Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. FILE
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Under the ongoing World Bank- and AIIB-funded Canal-Based Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project (LSWSS), the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) has successfully restored around 10 km of major road stretches after completing transmission pipeline installation.

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The restored stretches include Pakhowal Road, Barewal Road, Subhash Nagar Road, Tajpur Road, Gill Road and Rose Garden Road, ensuring smoother traffic movement and providing relief to thousands of daily commuters and local residents.

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Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar has issued strict directions to all project engineers and contractor agencies to ensure that every road is restored promptly after pipeline laying, with no compromise on construction quality, engineering standards or public safety.

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The project continues to follow stringent Environmental, Social, Health and Safety (ESHS) management practices, including comprehensive traffic diversion plans, secure barricading, reflective warning signage and regular water sprinkling for dust suppression.

Highlighting the project’s achievements, the Municipal Commissioner said the Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project has emerged as a benchmark for sustainable urban infrastructure. The project has received national recognition through the SKOCH Silver Award under the Municipal Governance Water Supply Infrastructure category, the Global Sustainability and Innovation Award for Best Smart City Water Initiative, and recognition at the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards.

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Seeking public cooperation, civic body officials said that while temporary inconvenience during construction is unavoidable, the project will deliver long-term benefits by providing clean, treated canal water to nearly 30 lakh residents, reducing dependence on rapidly depleting groundwater, improving public health and securing Ludhiana’s water needs for future generations.

They added that restoration of all remaining road stretches is progressing in a phased and time-bound manner and will be completed at the earliest.

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