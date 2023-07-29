MC seals cafe, showroom at Sarabha Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today sealed the Garden Cafe premises in the Sarabha Nagar Block-D area. The officials said that the MC had also sealed a cosmetic (perfume) showroom, which was recently established by the owner on the same premises.

The MC officials said that they had received a complaint against illegal commercial activity going on in the residential area. Thereafter a team of the civic body inspected the site and sealed the cafe and cosmetic showroom on Friday.

The civic body officials stated that regular drives were being conducted against illegal constructions. They appealed to the city residents to get the building plans approved from the MC and construct structures as per the building bylaws. They warned people that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.