MC seals commercial property for tax default

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

Cracking a whip on defaulters who had failed to pay dues of local taxes, the Municipal Corporation (MC) today sealed a commercial property for default in payment of property tax and also snapped two sewer connections, as their owners failed to pay arrears of water-sewer user charges.

Acting on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, civic body teams recovered over Rs 8.60 lakh from other defaulters, who opted to pay pending taxes on the spot.

The team, led by SDO (Zone B) Amritpal Singh, snapped two sewer connections on Guru Arjun Dev Nagar Road as the owners failed to pay the water-sewer user charges. The team recovered Rs 1.10 lakh from five other defaulters. Another team, led by Superintendent (Zone B) Harminder Singh, which was assigned the task of sealing properties of property tax defaulters, recovered around Rs 2.5 lakh from three defaulters.

An MC Zone C team, led by Superintendent Gurparkash Singh and Inspector Karan Sharma, sealed a commercial property on 33-Feet Road in Giaspura after the owner failed to pay arrears of pending tax. The team recovered Rs 5 lakh from five other defaulters, who paid up the dues on the spot.

The MC Commissioner said residents should pay their taxes on time to avoid penalty and action which was taken against the defaulters as the local taxes collected by the MC were used for the development of the city.