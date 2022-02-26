Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 25

For the upcoming Swachh Surveskhan-2022 under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, seems to be not prepared as it failed to ensure waste processing and bio-remediation of legacy waste at its main garbage dumping site near Kakka village in Ludhiana.

Survey divided into three parts As per guidelines for Swachh Survekshan-2022, now total marks will be 7,500. The survey is divided into three parts: Service-level progress - 3,000 marks (40%), Certification - 2,250 marks (30%) and Citizens’ voice - 2,250 marks (30%).

The service-level progress indicators comprises of segregated waste collection, processing and disposal and sustainable sanitation and SafaiMitra Suraksha.

In the second part, Certification, cities will be certified on the basis of star rating of garbage-free cities (GFC), ODF+/ODF++/Water+ parameters.

The third section, Citizens’ voice, comprises of citizens’ feedback, engagement, experience, SwachhataApp, disaster/epidemic response preparedness, voice of freedom fighters and innovation.

According to information, a team for direct observation for Swachh Survekshan may visit the city in March. Ludhiana had ranked 39 out of 48 cities (above 10 lakh population category) in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

To perform better in the upcoming survekshan, the civic body needs to ensure proper waste processing, bio-remediation of legacy waste, 100 per cent segregation of waste, proper functioning of sewerage treatment plants, complete enforcement of the ban on non-biodegradable plastic carry bags and plastic products less than 75 microns, management of construction and demolition waste and mechanical sweeping on major roads. It also needs to ensure that treated water must be used in fountains.

The fact is that the Municipal Corporation made no concrete efforts to make Ludhiana a garbage-free city till date. The MC has not only failed to ensure waste processing but also did nothing at the ground level to start bio-remediation of legacy waste. Moreover, no concrete steps have been taken to ensure waste segregation and enforce a complete ban on the use of plastic carry bags. The banned plastic bags are being openly used by many. Heaps of used plastic bags are common at garbage dumps.

MC officials had earlier claimed that a plant for the management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste under the Smart City Mission would be set up soon but to no avail.

Moreover, the tall claims that were earlier made to conduct mechanical sweeping on major roads have not been materialised. Besides, at present, sewerage treatment plants are not functioning properly.

A city resident of BRS Nagar, Baljeet Singh, said: “Even lifting of garbage is not being done timely from uncovered secondary garbage collection points located along city roads. Strict measures must be taken to ensure waste processing and bio-remediation of legacy waste. The sewerage treatment plants must be made fully functional at the earliest.”

Notably, earlier, the Punjab Pollution Control Board had also imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 1.8 crore on the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. An MC official said a survey would be conducted between March 1 and 30. The survey team concerned would visit the city anytime for direct observation, he said.