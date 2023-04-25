MC snaps sewer connection of unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

The Municipal Corporation caught JK International, an electroplating unit, dumping acidic waste in the MC’s sewer lines in the Focal Point area. The unit was found illegally dumping acidic waste into the sewer lines during a joint inspection by the MC and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in the area, an MC official said.

The electroplating industry’s waste must be treated at the plant established by Ludhiana Effluent Treatment Society. “However, the owner of JK International was found to be disposing the acidic waste in MC sewer lines without treatment. The metre installed at the outlet point of the unit was also found to be defunct and the staff had failed to maintain proper records of the waste generated by the unit,” one of the officials said.

“Samples of the waste were collected by PPCB officials from the site and the MC has initiated the process of disconnecting the sewer connection of the unit,” he added.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said regular inspections were being carried out to monitor the dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines by industrial units. In addition to disconnecting sewer connections, recommendations have been made to the PPCB to take strict action against erring units.

The MC had also disconnected the sewer connection of a dyeing unit in Focal Point phase 8 a few days ago.