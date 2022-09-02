MC snaps sewer connections of 9 dairy units

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Thursday disconnected sewerage connections of nine scattered dairies in different parts of the city, said MC’s Superintending engineers Rajinder Singh and Ravinder Garg.

Rajinder Singh said the MC disconnected illegal sewerage connections of scattered dairy units in Mahavir Jain Colony, Kakka Road, which were disposing of their cow-dung mixed waste water into sewer lines. He also said a complaint was received against these dairies.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Garg said the sewerage connections of scattered dairies were disconnected at the New Deep Nagar area in Ward No. 79.

Garg further said the MC also disconnected sewerage connections of two vehras in Giaspura and Jaspal Bangar as the owners concerned had not deposited pending water supply and sewerage charges to the MC. Besides, the due amount was recovered from three properties in areas of Jaspal Bangar and near Mahalaxmi Kanda.