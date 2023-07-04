 MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
Auditors say building branch gave owners chance to regularise structures

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 3

The audit teams of the AG (Auditor General) Punjab have made quite a few adverse remarks about deficiencies and irregularities found in the working of the building branch of the Municipal Corporation here. The challan management system (CMS) in the MC specially came in for criticism as it was apparently promoting rather than curbing illegal constructions in the city.

Information obtained regarding the audit of the MC records, conducted by teams of the AG Punjab by city-based RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal revealed that during the period 2017-21, a total number of 10,679 challans were issued for unlawful construction but separate details of challans under Section 269 and 270 of the Municipal Corporation Act were not being maintained.

“Moreover, challans were not being issued under Section 258 of the Act which expressly dealt with construction of buildings without approved building plans. Failure of the MC field staff and supervisory officials to issue challans under Section 258 of the AM Act and resorting to provisions for demolition of non-compoundable structures not only led to proliferation of illegal commercial buildings but also caused huge financial loss to the civic body,” noted the auditors in their report.

Castigating the MC building branch staff, the audit further pointed out that the challan assessing procedure was overall found to be very slow and recovery of the assessed fee and penalty was tardy. The auditors observed that no penalties were imposed as per Schedule III of the MC Act (for illegal construction), nor was any legal action, prosecution or FIR lodged as per instructions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Local Government, Punjab vide his office letter dated October 16, 2017.

The audit team expressed its disagreement with the contention of the MC authorities to provide facilities and opt for regularisation of illegal buildings as far as possible and not resort to demolitions and stoppage of work for violation of building bylaws. “Instead of taking harsh decisions to demolish any (illegal) construction, and or launching criminal proceedings, chances were given to the owners to provide documents, if any or get illegal construction compounded under rules,” the auditors noted in their report.

The audit report had stressed the need for effective compliance of the relevant Act and rules so that there was no scope for discretion, discrepancies and more specifically financial loss to the civic body.

Sabharwal claimed that relevant portions from the audit report of the MC were provided to him by the office of the Auditor General Punjab under the RTI Act after he had lodged a complaint with the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Chief Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau in March 2022, alleging therein a huge loss of more than Rs 100 crore to the public exchequer owing to corruption among employees and officials of building branch of the MC and non-compliance with building bylaws and specific government directions for action as per law against illegal construction of buildings.

