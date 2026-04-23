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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC spends over Rs 2 cr on rent of poclain machines in three years

Ludhiana MC spends over Rs 2 cr on rent of poclain machines in three years

Cleaning work at Buddha Nullah: Civic body already owns three big, one small machine

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:02 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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A poclain machine being used for cleaning the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma
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In a striking example of financial mismanagement, the Municipal Corporation has spent over Rs 2 crore over the past three years solely on renting poclain machines for cleaning work at the Buddha Nullah, raising serious questions over its spending priorities.

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The amount, officials admitted, has been incurred only on rent, excluding additional expenses on diesel and maintenance. At present, the MC has hired two poclain machines for ongoing desilting operations, even as it already owns three big and one small machine.

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Despite owning the machinery, the civic body continues to depend on rented equipment, leading to recurring expenditure running into crores, and it has raised eyebrows. According to market estimates, a small poclain machine costs around Rs 40 lakh while a big one costs approximately Rs 65 lakh. Experts say the amount spent on rent alone could have easily been utilised to purchase multiple new machines, ensuring long-term savings.

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Civic activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira, member of the Public Action Committee has termed the practice as a clear case of “avoidable financial burden” on the public exchequer. “Instead of creating assets, the MC is continuously spending on rent. It reflects poor planning and lack of accountability,” he said.

The issue becomes even more concerning when seen in the backdrop of the larger Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, on which crores of rupees have already been spent. Despite the massive investment, pollution continues to be visible in the nullah, with black water, sludge deposits and foul smell persisting in several stretches.

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The project, which includes setting up of sewage treatment plants, diverting untreated discharge and regular desilting, was aimed at restoring the earlier state of the heavily polluted drain.

Residents have now demanded a detailed independent audit of expenditure, particularly on machinery and operational costs, and sought accountability for what they describe as “reckless use of public money.”

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said: “In a recent meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee, I have cancelled a tender worth Rs 42 lakh for further hiring poclain machines. Now, we are going to purchase our own machines soon”.

MLA East Daljit Singh Grewal said: “I will check amount details and direct MC officials that why such amount spent on rent and in future, MC will purchase their own more machines”.

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