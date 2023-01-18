MC staff, volunteers deployed to identify violators

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has deputed its staff and volunteers to keep vigil and stop residents from dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal. Teams have also been deployed to conduct surveillances on two-wheelers to identify the violators who try to escape after dumping the waste.

As many as 20 persons, including 10 staffers of the MC and an equal number of volunteers of Marshal Aid (an NGO) have been deputed at various points of the canal to stop residents from indulging in the illegal activity of dumping the waste into the water body.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said a majority of violators were dumping waste into the canal during morning hours. The staffers remain at the site from 6 am to 10 am in the morning shift. A schedule is yet to be finalised to depute teams during the evening hours as well.

Sekhon said the teams had caught a number of residents dumping waste into the canal during the last few days.

“Despite being caught, residents are still involved in the illegal activity. Challans of up to Rs 5,000 are being imposed on the violators. They are also being asked to recollect the waste dumped into the canal as a punishment for polluting the water body,” he said.

One of the volunteers associated with Marshal Aid said it had been found that many residents dumped waste into the canal.