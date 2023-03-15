MC starts camps to collect taxes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

In a bid to facilitate residents in paying their taxes and helping them to avail trade licences, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised special camps in ward number 38 and 31 on Tuesday. Officials said aim was to facilitate the residents at their door steps. Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated the special camps in their respective areas.

The camp in ward number 38 was organised in a gurdwara, while the camp in ward number 31 was organised in the premises of Small Scale Industries Association.

As per information, the MC recovered over Rs 7 lakh as property tax, water supply and sewerage charges from the residents during both the camps. Also over 200 trade licences were renewed/issued during the camps.

MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh stated that the camps were organised on the directions of MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal. As March 31 is the deadline to pay property tax for the current year, a large number of residents paid their pending tax during the camps.

The residents will have to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on the delayed payment, if the property tax is not paid by March 31.

Work on public toilets begins

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parshar Pappi and Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga kick started the work to establish public toilets in Field Ganj area on Tuesday. To facilitate the residents, the project to establish a public toilet at a cost of Rs 36.78 lakh has begun.