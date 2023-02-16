MC starts trial to implement e-office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has started the process of implementing the e-office system in the civic body offices to improve transparency and efficiency. The trial run to implement the same has been commenced at the MC’s Zone A office near the Mata Rani chowk.

On Wednesday, a training session was held at the MC Zone A office to apprise the officials of other zones of the MC about the working of the e-office portal of the government so that the project could be implemented in other zonal offices of the MC.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the civic body had started the process of approving online the applications being received at the MC Suwidha Kendras regarding the change of ownership of properties and those pertaining to the inclusion of mortgage loan details on the TS1 certificates (NOC). She said eventually all the branches would be covered under e-office, which would surely improve efficiency and transparency in the civic body.

Superintendent Vivek Verma said the implementation of the e-office system would not only save time and energy of applicants and officials, but it would also save paper and improve efficiency. After submitting the applications, residents will not have to visit MC offices to check the status. They will be able to check the same online.

He said under the trial going on at the MC Zone A office, a limited number of files were being approved online till the level of superintendent only so that the officials could check the system and make changes wherever required. For now, both online and offline applications are being accepted by the MC at the Suvidha Kendras, he said.