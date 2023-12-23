MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

Ludhiana, December 22
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated the use of newly purchased pothole patching machines. On Thursday, the MC conducted the repair work on the pothole-ridden stretch of Lakkar Bridge, using one of the new machines. The advanced equipment has also been used in other parts of the city.
The people had been complaining about potholes on Lakkar Bridge for a long time. An official from the MC said they used the new machine for road repair on Lakkar Bridge on Thursday. The machines were good enough to be operational even during the winter season when the MC’s hotmix plant is closed due to low temperature.
The MC spent around Rs 3.86 crore for the purchase of two mobile pothole patching machines, designed for year-round effectiveness. The machines, named ‘Pothole Busters’ and ‘The Road Doctor’, which can repair a pothole in approximately 20 minutes.
A BJP leader, Parminder Mehta, said roads in different parts of the city had developed potholes, leaving commuters to face inconveniences. The MC must ensure repair of potholed stretches in all zones by using the newly purchased machines to provide relief to the motorists.
